Maintain Good Oral Hygiene With The Use Of A Dental X-ray

Taking proper care of our teeth should be our number one priority. Our teeth perform a variety functions such as tearing, chewing and cutting foods that are also very important in maintaining good digestion. Brushing your teeth three times a day and regular visits to the Eden Prairie dentist is a requirement for all individuals, regardless of their age in order to maintain good oral health.

There are various types of tooth problems that can be present, but we may not notice immediately. Even if our teeth and gums look and feel fine, there can be underlying problems that is hidden and cannot be seen through visual examination. Some problems that may be hidden are root problems, underlying tooth decay or bone loss. In order to prevent them, our dentists use a dental x-ray.

Dental x-ray is one of the most important tools that dentists are using. It is used mainly to determine conditions or other dental problems that may not be visible during the initial inspection. Conditions such as root diseases, gum problems, and jaw problems can be seen with the use of a dental x-ray.

A dental x-ray will show what is happening under your gums and between your teeth. The dentist will also be able to know what is going on under any fillings that the patient might have. If the problem is already present, it will be able to prevent further damage before they become uncontrollable. It also used for young children in revealing the future of their dental health in order to treat any potential problems even before they occur.

Having a good oral hygiene is your best asset and should always take care of it. Brushing alone may not be enough that is why it is recommended to visit your dentist and make sure to scan your teeth using a dental x-ray, because prevention is better than cure.